Meet: 2026 WR/DB Anthony Pearson

Name: Anthony Pearson

School: Lyons Township

Graduation year: 2026

Height: 5-foot-7

Weight: 150 pounds

Position: WR/DB

Twitter: @antmanpearson

Instagram: anthonypearsonj.r

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Team lifting & Training Team Goalz 7v7 and Westmont yard 7v7 with High School teammates

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/18305129/6713f74dbd51c4ef7c34b998

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

I have great field awareness and am a versatile athlete

What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?

Getting a fumble recovery during the Downers South Football Game this past season, beating York and winning our conference and going undefeated this season.

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

Odell Beckham Jr. - he has fun while he is playing the game no matter what the situation is

Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?

track and Field - hurdles, high jump, long jump and relays

Have you played high school football yet at the varsity level?

Yes.

Who has been the best player you've played against?

Bruno Massel IV