Meet: 2026 WR/DB Jackson Gronewold

Name: Jackson Gronewold

School: Farmington

Graduation year: 2026

Height: 6-foot-3

Weight: 200 pounds

Position: WR/DB

Twitter: @Jackgronewold

Instagram: Jackgronewold

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Team lifting & Training 4 Vert Boyz

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/19624807/674dd6e211000ebc6af83fd4

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

Competitiveness, leadership

What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?

Going to state semifinals

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

Odell Beckham Jr. I loved how electric he was

Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?

Basketball, Track

Have you played high school football yet at the varsity level?

Yes

Who has been the best player you've played against?

Zeb Rashiid from Anawan/Wethersfield