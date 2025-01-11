Meet: 2026 WR/DB Jackson Gronewold

Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Just fill out the just revised 2025 EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey 2.0 today. We feature a new prospect to watch here for FREE every day!
Name: Jackson Gronewold
School: Farmington
Graduation year: 2026
Height: 6-foot-3
Weight: 200 pounds
Position: WR/DB
Twitter: @Jackgronewold
Instagram: Jackgronewold
Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:
Team lifting & Training 4 Vert Boyz
Hudl:
https://www.hudl.com/video/3/19624807/674dd6e211000ebc6af83fd4
What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?
Competitiveness, leadership
What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?
Going to state semifinals
Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?
Odell Beckham Jr. I loved how electric he was
Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?
Basketball, Track
Have you played high school football yet at the varsity level?
Yes
Who has been the best player you've played against?
Zeb Rashiid from Anawan/Wethersfield