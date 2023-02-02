Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Start here and fill out the EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey today. The top names will be featured on EDGYTIM.com and the Rivals.com network.

Name: Tanner Glock

School: St. Francis

Graduation year: 2026

Height: 6-foot-0

Weight: 175 pounds

Position: WR/DB

Twitter: @Tannerglock1

Instagram: Glocktanner

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Team Lifting and Training. Supreme

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/17775838/63c1734e19a57d0a884610aa

Any colleges following you? Which ones?

Not Yet

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

I would bring versatility and a hunger to continue to get better. I pride myself on improving every time I step on the football field. I also value being part of a team that will push me to he the best version of myself.

What has been a few of your favorite moments so far in your football career?

Being a part of Varsity for playoffs.

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

Deion Sanders. Being versatile, bothan athlete and a coach. He also was a multiple sport athlete by winning a Super Bowl and a World Serie

Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?

Basketball and Baseball