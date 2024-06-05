Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Just fill out the just revised 2024 EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey today. We feature a new prospect to watch here for FREE every day!

Name: Will McDermott

School: Nazareth Academy

Graduation year: 2026

Height: 6-foot-1

Weight: 185 pounds

Position: WR/DB

Twitter: William_McDer

Instagram: William_mcder

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/18116133/653715f33deb56075c9b5f36

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Team Training.

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

Athleticism, academics, team player, football IQ, mental toughness, the love of football, and always striving to be better.

What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?

Picking up my teammates and my teammates picking me up after a missed play and having the team encouraging each other to do better and to not let it happen again.

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

Calvin Johnson. He was one of the most dominant receivers of his time almost no one could defend him.