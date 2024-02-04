Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Just fill out the just revised 2024 EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey today. We feature a new prospect to watch here for FREE every day!

Name: Logan Weiss

School: Providence Catholic

Graduation year: 2026

Height: 5-foot-11

Weight: 175 pounds

Position: WR

Twitter: @Loganwe76372291

Instagram: logan_weiss15_

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Team Training. M2 performance

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/19018923/6584c48c19afaf0bc4955a09

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

I love to go out and grind, and I’m also willing to use my time to grind with the team.

What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?

The relationships I’ve created with my teammates

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

I love watching jalen hurts play as he’s a very talented player