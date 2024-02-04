Meet: 2026 WR Logan Weiss
Name: Logan Weiss
School: Providence Catholic
Graduation year: 2026
Height: 5-foot-11
Weight: 175 pounds
Position: WR
Twitter: @Loganwe76372291
Instagram: logan_weiss15_
Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:
Team Training. M2 performance
Hudl:
https://www.hudl.com/video/3/19018923/6584c48c19afaf0bc4955a09
What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?
I love to go out and grind, and I’m also willing to use my time to grind with the team.
What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?
The relationships I’ve created with my teammates
Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?
I love watching jalen hurts play as he’s a very talented player