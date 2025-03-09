Meet: 2027 ATH Cannon Humay

Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Just fill out the just revised 2025 EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey 2.0 today. We feature a new prospect to watch here for FREE every day!

Name: Cannon Humay

School: Kaneland

Graduation year: 2027

Height: 5-foot-10

Weight: 198 pounds

Position: EDGE/LB TE/WR

Twitter: @CannonHumay

Instagram: @cannon.humay

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Team lifting & Training TopGunQB 7v7

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/19428920/678dc77e231c08fe3955a812

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

Communication- i’m always talking on the football field and helping teammates with alignment. Coachable- I listen very well and work on doing something better every rep. Hardworking- I’ve never missed a practice and always give them my full effort, and show up to all of my teams lifting and extra workouts.

What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?

I really loved playing youth football, being young and having fun on the field. Also team camps and competing with great players.

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

Chris Paul Jr. He’s Ole Miss’s star linebacker he plays hard and really knows how to come hard downhill and make a play. He can also cover the pass and rush off the edge pure utility guy.

Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?

I played baseball my whole life until this year but thinking about getting into track.

Have you played high school football yet at the varsity level?

Yes

Who has been the best player you've played against?

NA