Meet: 2027 ATH Jackson Cook

Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Just fill out the just revised 2025 EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey 2.0 today. We feature a new prospect to watch here for FREE every day!

Name: Jackson Cook

School: Harlem

Graduation year: 2027

Height: 6-foot-1

Weight: 160 pounds

Position: ATH

Twitter: @Jackson61593889

Instagram: Jacksonisdagoat1231

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Team lifting & Training

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/19549123/673aafee2f77541d74b67f4e

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

I am fast and have a wide knowledge of the game

What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?

My sophomore season having a pick-6 against hononegah

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

Deion sanders, I love watching him play corner and he shows me different techniques I can usr

Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?

Basketball/Baseball

Have you played high school football yet at the varsity level?

Yes

Who has been the best player you've played against?

Quentin Burrel and Jack Elliot