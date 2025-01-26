Meet: 2027 ATH Jackson Cook

Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Just fill out the just revised 2025 EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey 2.0 today. We feature a new prospect to watch here for FREE every day!
Name: Jackson Cook
School: Harlem
Graduation year: 2027
Height: 6-foot-1
Weight: 160 pounds
Position: ATH
Twitter: @Jackson61593889
Instagram: Jacksonisdagoat1231
Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:
Team lifting & Training
Hudl:
https://www.hudl.com/video/3/19549123/673aafee2f77541d74b67f4e
What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?
I am fast and have a wide knowledge of the game
What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?
My sophomore season having a pick-6 against hononegah
Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?
Deion sanders, I love watching him play corner and he shows me different techniques I can usr
Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?
Basketball/Baseball
Have you played high school football yet at the varsity level?
Yes
Who has been the best player you've played against?
Quentin Burrel and Jack Elliot