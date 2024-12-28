Meet: 2027 ATH Logan Oros

Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Just fill out the just revised 2025 EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey 2.0 today. We feature a new prospect to watch here for FREE every day!

Name: Logan Oros

School: Wheaton Academy

Graduation year: 2027

Height: 6-foot-1

Weight: 215 pounds

Position: ATH

Twitter: @loganoros

Instagram: NA

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Team lifting & Training Trained by Acceleration

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/18734868/671d4997935fb6b106bad394

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

Work Ethic, Been around leadership my entire life but more importantly been around Seniors at Wheaton Academy since being a freshman, eating habits are great, not afraid of the moment since always being around varsity. Stats - bench 300lb at age 15, 10 yard 1.30 at 215lb.

What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?

Playing under the lights in TX as a freshman. Man, that was crazy and nerve recking ha. I played well though. Ive been told that I can play so many positions and I have. The best part about that is that I am learning the game in a different lens every time. Also, listening to halftime speeches from my coaches. I have loved how the upper classman have treated me as being part of the team since being a freshman.

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

Raw Lewis. I feel like I play like him as far as being fearless, relentless, and having the strength

Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?

Track. But played baseball and wrestling forever.

Have you played high school football yet at the varsity level?

Yes

Who has been the best player you've played against?

NA

