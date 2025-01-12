Meet: 2027 DE David Folorunsho

Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Just fill out the just revised 2025 EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey 2.0 today. We feature a new prospect to watch here for FREE every day!

Name: David Folorunsho

School: St. Patrick

Graduation year: 2027

Height: 6-foot-4

Weight: 265 pounds

Position: DL

Twitter: @DavidFolorunsh0

Instagram: Certified_.dave

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Team lifting & Training Win Performance

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/20943584/67527ae61e37f50814a33673

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

Leadership and Hardworking

What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?

Getting better day by day with my teammates.

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

Ray Lewis because of the tenacity he brings on the field along with his work ethics and his deep story.

Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?

Track.

Have you played high school football yet at the varsity level?

Yes

Who has been the best player you've played against?

Cole Kmet.