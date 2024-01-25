Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Just fill out the just revised 2024 EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey today. We feature a new prospect to watch here for FREE every day!

Name: Marquis Steel

School: Marist

Graduation year: 2027

Height: 5-foot-9

Weight: 190 pounds

Position: LB

Twitter: @Marquissteell

Instagram: MarquisSteel_

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Team Training

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/20002826/6545a179578d22047465b07d

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

Im a Very Versatile Player and a leader. I can Stop the run, guard runningbacks out the back field and tight ends, and Im a sideline to sideline player.

What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?

Building Bonds with my brother on and off the field and puttin the work in to win football games.

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

Micah Parsons, He a one in a generation type of talent. He’s quick, smart, strong, and tough. You can line him up anywhere and he will make plays with no question, and I feel lile me and Micah share the same traits.