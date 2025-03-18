Meet: 2027 OT Jake McCastland

Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Just fill out the just revised 2025 EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey 2.0 today. We feature a new prospect to watch here for FREE every day!

Name: Jake McCastland

School: Wheaton Academy

Graduation year: 2027

Height: 6-foot-2

Weight: 280 pounds

Position: OL

Twitter: @JakeMcCastland

Instagram: jakemac128

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Team lifting & Training Best of the best showcases, working out, and baseball training

Hudl:

NA

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

I am a leader and a caring teammate. I will give 110% and find a way to win. I will also trust my coaches in tough situations. I also have dyslexia so it could take me a minute to learn the play’s, but with enough practice and memorizing I’m sure I would know it.

What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?

Getting pulled up to varsity after starting my freshman year on JV and that was my first year ever playing football. And also being a captain my sophomore year as a swing player JV and varsity

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

J.J Watt, because he can flip the switch and give it all he’s got. Also he is a great teammate

Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?

Baseball 1st 3rd RHP and DH

Have you played high school football yet at the varsity level?

Yes

Who has been the best player you've played against?

Harley Rizz from St Lawrence