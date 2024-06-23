Name: Liam Smith

School: Oak Park-River Forest

Graduation year: 2027

Height: 6-foot-0

Weight: 185 pounds

Position: RB/LB

Twitter: @Liamsmitty3

Instagram: Liam.smitty3

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/19477983/6555acbe041dd20e189e3e56

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Team Training.

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

Hustle and desire to pick my teammates up

What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?

Getting the game winning touchdown vs hinsdale and the game sealing pick vs gbw

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

Bobby Wagner I love the way he sees the field