Meet: 2027 RB/LB Liam Smith
Name: Liam Smith
School: Oak Park-River Forest
Graduation year: 2027
Height: 6-foot-0
Weight: 185 pounds
Position: RB/LB
Twitter: @Liamsmitty3
Instagram: Liam.smitty3
Hudl:
https://www.hudl.com/video/3/19477983/6555acbe041dd20e189e3e56
Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:
Team Training.
What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?
Hustle and desire to pick my teammates up
What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?
Getting the game winning touchdown vs hinsdale and the game sealing pick vs gbw
Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?
Bobby Wagner I love the way he sees the field