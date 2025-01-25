Meet: 2027 S Connor Hites

Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Just fill out the just revised 2025 EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey 2.0 today. We feature a new prospect to watch here for FREE every day!
Name: Connor Hites
School: St. Ignatius
Graduation year: 2027
Height: 6-foot-2
Weight: 190 pounds
Position: S
Twitter: @hites_connor
Instagram: connor.hites
Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:
Team lifting & Training Win Performance, Next Level Athletix, QB1Bliss
Hudl:
https://www.hudl.com/video/3/19560615/672049350d05f27b6133e9b4
What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?
Football IQ, ability to play multiple positions on the field (O or D), willingness to do anything I can to help the team, athletic ability, toughness
What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?
Winning the Prep Bowl Championship this past season and that whole run.
Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?
Derwin James, I try to model my game after his as he plays with a lot of toughness while also showcasing his athleticism, showing this both through his big hits and his coverage.
Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?
Baseball
Have you played high school football yet at the varsity level?
Yes
Who has been the best player you've played against?
Nate Marshall or Drew McPherson