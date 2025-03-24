Meet: 2027 TE/LB/LS Hunter Long

Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Just fill out the just revised 2025 EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey 2.0 today. We feature a new prospect to watch here for FREE every day!

Name: Hunter Long

School: Providence Catholic

Graduation year: 2027

Height: 6-foot-1

Weight: 220 pounds

Position: TE/LB/LS

Twitter: @HunterLong2009

Instagram: NA

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Team lifting & Training Off season, I go to GPS twice a week during hockey season. Once Hockey is over, I will be going to GPS 3 times a week. We also lift at Providence 3 times a week. I also go to Athletic Konnection once a week now for WR/TE training and route running. After hockey it will be twice a week.

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/14979389/67965e30030815ef75cd07a8

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

This I bring to the table, great hands, YAC, 3 sport Varsity athlete, hard working, great teammate, great work ethic, Team before I, good grades, know how to maximize my time, love playing sports & love my teammates. lettered in all 3 sports as a Fresh & Soph, Football/Hockey/Track & Field, down to earth and funny

What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?

Favorite moment has been winning the D2 Pop Warner National Championship in 8th grade with the Jr Celtics. Next is State Championships in Football and Hockey 2025 & 2026 !!

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

Saquon Barkley - Saquon is a very humble player, very well respected by his peers. Great work ethic and great leader. Plays hard every snap and never takes a play off. Can block, catch and run. Amazing athlete

Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?

Hockey - 2 year Varsity Starter. Track & Field. Please check out my National Prospect ID - https://dashboard.nationalpid.com/sharedprofile/Hunter.Long.3/IL/Providence-Catholic-High-School

Have you played high school football yet at the varsity level?

Yes - 5 games in 2024

Who has been the best player you've played against?

There was a DE for Loyola, that was fast & strong. He was difficult to block, so I do not remember is number.