Name: Alex Rink

School: Sycamore

Graduation year: 2027

Height: 5-foot-7

Weight: 155 pounds

Position: WR/RB/DB

Twitter: @AlexxRinkk

Instagram: alexrink317

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/18230614/663193eb050f5caace8d4f12

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Team Training.

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

.One unique quality I bring to my future college football program is my commitment. You can expect perfect attendance from me for everything from games, to practices optional or mandatory, and film sessions. I sacrifice a lot for football, because I love the sport. I love the practices, walkthroughs, film sessions, and most importantly the games.

What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?

Scoring a last second touchdown against Yorkville in 8th grade. My cousin was Yorkville’s starting quarterback

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

Julian Edelman. I admire how versatile he was early in his career playing offense, defense, and returning punts.