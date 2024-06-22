Meet: 2027 WR/DB Alex Rink
Name: Alex Rink
School: Sycamore
Graduation year: 2027
Height: 5-foot-7
Weight: 155 pounds
Position: WR/RB/DB
Twitter: @AlexxRinkk
Instagram: alexrink317
Hudl:
https://www.hudl.com/video/3/18230614/663193eb050f5caace8d4f12
Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:
Team Training.
What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?
.One unique quality I bring to my future college football program is my commitment. You can expect perfect attendance from me for everything from games, to practices optional or mandatory, and film sessions. I sacrifice a lot for football, because I love the sport. I love the practices, walkthroughs, film sessions, and most importantly the games.
What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?
Scoring a last second touchdown against Yorkville in 8th grade. My cousin was Yorkville’s starting quarterback
Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?
Julian Edelman. I admire how versatile he was early in his career playing offense, defense, and returning punts.