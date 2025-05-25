Meet: 2028 DT Noah Breckenridge

Name: Noah Breckenridge
School: Carmel Catholic
Graduation year: 2028
Height: 6-foot-0
Weight: 270 pounds
Position: DT
Twitter: @Nbreckenridge52
Instagram: n_.bk98
Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:
Team lifting & Training Training Win performance
Hudl:
https://www.hudl.com/video/3/22609562/67438fa608227b3a767a24c5
What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?
The unique qualities I bring to the table are I am very competitive and strive to make my teammates better.
What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?
Being called a starter for a varsity football game
Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?
My favorite football player has to be Warren sapp. He inspires me a lot to be more aggressive off the ball and taking mental reps
Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?
Wrestling
Have you played high school football yet at the varsity level?
Yes, 2 games I started as a freshman
Who has been the best player you've played against?
Israel Abrams