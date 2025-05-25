Meet: 2028 DT Noah Breckenridge

Name: Noah Breckenridge

School: Carmel Catholic

Graduation year: 2028

Height: 6-foot-0

Weight: 270 pounds

Position: DT

Twitter: @Nbreckenridge52

Instagram: n_.bk98

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Team lifting & Training Training Win performance

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/22609562/67438fa608227b3a767a24c5

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

The unique qualities I bring to the table are I am very competitive and strive to make my teammates better.

What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?

Being called a starter for a varsity football game

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

My favorite football player has to be Warren sapp. He inspires me a lot to be more aggressive off the ball and taking mental reps

Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?

Wrestling

Have you played high school football yet at the varsity level?

Yes, 2 games I started as a freshman

Who has been the best player you've played against?

Israel Abrams