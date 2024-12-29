Meet: 2028 QB Reid Hites

Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Just fill out the just revised 2025 EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey 2.0 today. We feature a new prospect to watch here for FREE every day!

Name: Reid Hites

School: St. Ignatius

Graduation year: 2028

Height: 5-foot-10

Weight: 160 pounds

Position: QB

Twitter: @Hites_Reid

Instagram: Reidh0310

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Team lifting & Training Next Level Althetix, Qb1Bliss, and Win Performance.

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/22732934/671a96ed242ecc14d1ce5d95

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

I am a dual-threat qb that can command any offense. I am a strong leader and encourage my teammates to constantly get better.

What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?

Being the first freshman team from our school to beat Loyola Academy.

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

Lamar Jackson. I enjoy watching him tear apart defenses.

Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?

Baseball

Have you played high school football yet at the varsity level?

No. But I’m competing for a spot this upcoming year.

Who has been the best player you've played against?

Kam Mcgee from Brother Rice.