Name: Johnny O'Brien

School: Fremd

Graduation year: 2026

Height: 6-foot-2

Weight: 180 pounds

Position: QB

Twitter: @JohnnyOB20

Instagram: @Johnny_OB20

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Next level with Coach Holcomb

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/profile/13266567/Johnny-OBrien/highlights

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

Leadership, toughness, preparation. I love to prepare in the off season and during the season. Team is always first and I will do whatever it takes for the team to be successful.

What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?

Starting on varsity my sophomore year. The culture in our program and the confidence has changed/grown. As a team, we competed in every game and always thought we could win. Our confidence will only get stronger and we have high goals for the 2024 season.

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

Tom Brady - he is always prepared mentally and physically for every game. He will do anything for his team to win.