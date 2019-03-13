Glen Ellyn (Ill) Glenbard West junior outside linebacker recruit Greyson Metz (6-foot-3, 190 pounds) has seen his recruiting stock take off this late winter and Metz continues to see more and more school taking notice of him. Metz made recent visit to Northwestern and recaps his impressions from the Evanston, Illinois campus and much more in this recruiting update.

"I was able to get up to Northwestern on Saturday," Metz said. "I'm also starting to hear from more and more schools, especially more Big Ten schools. It's been really exciting lately and I'm just thrilled about all the offers and recruiting interest."

Metz recapped his recent visit to Northwestern.

"Northwestern was pretty awesome. Everything I saw and experienced at Northwestern was really cool. Northwestern has an amazing new football complex plus they also have great coaches. It was my first visit to Northwestern and the visit overall was great. The indoor practice field really stood out to me and just getting to look out and see the view of the lakefront was just an amazing view. I was also impressed with how everything in the new facility is set up to help the team improve and they also offer so much high performance equipment and technology. The Northwestern coaches said that they want to just get to know me better and that I'll definitely go back for more visits to Northwestern soon."

Does Metz make any other college visits soon?

"I'm planning to go visit Michigan State this Saturday. I'm also starting to hear from Minnesota, Nebraska, Iowa State and Kansas State. My last few offers are from Western Michigan and Iowa and overall my recruiting is definitely starting to pick up."

So has Metz sudden recruiting success and offers started to set in yet?

"It was a bit surprising early on but now it's starting to settle in. While it was surprising, I also feel like I can fit in with the schools who have offered me. Getting all of these offers also is very motivating for me and it just makes me want to keep working even harder. I'm excited to just get back to work and keep getting better."

Greyson Metz has multiple scholarship offers.

