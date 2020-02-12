Michigan Keeping Tabs On Intriguing Chicago DE Daine Hanson
Daine Hanson is one of the more intriguing recruits in the country this recruiting cycle.
At 6-foot-7, 240 pounds, the La Grange Park (Ill.) Nazareth Academy defensive end has the size and athleticism to be a monster at the next level. And college coaches are starting to take notice.
Hanson made a handful of visits before the dead period and now holds offers from Iowa, Iowa State, Kansas State, Northern Illinois and Toledo.
“Recruiting has been going pretty well,” Hanson said. “I had a good visit to Northern Illinois. I also visited Iowa State and Iowa. They were both great visits. I also had Notre Dame. But it’s been great getting to meet new coaches. Most of them have said they like my length and frame and athleticism off the ball.”
