“A lot of it is going to be keeping my strength up and making sure that I play fast and physical,” McLaurin said. “It’s going to be a short interval between the end of our season and the start of the next season. Michigan has been all for it. They wanted a good reason to come out to Illinois and watch some games. But they also knew I didn’t want to take off that long without football since we haven’t played since last fall.”

McLaurin committed to Michigan over offers from Boston College, Iowa, Michigan State, Missouri, Nebraska, Purdue, Texas Tech and a number of other major programs back in May.