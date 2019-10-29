AJ Henning proved that he’s one of the most electric playmakers in the country last Friday night.

Henning racked up 115 yards receiving and scored two touchdowns en route to helping Franfort (Ill.) Lincoln Way East finish the regular season with an undefeated record and a conference title.

“It’s an awesome feeling,” Henning said. “Just winning the conference and being outright conference champions is amazing. We’re ready for the playoffs. Our ultimate goal is a state championship.”

