Michigan State earns commitment from priority 2026 WR Zachary Washington

Michigan State has been hot on the recruiting trail during the month of June, and that continues, as the Spartans landed a commitment from priority three-star wide receiver target Zachary Washington on Monday. Sources have told Spartans Illustarted that Washington was the No. 1 wide receiver target on the 2026 board for head coach Jonathan Smith, wide receivers coach Courtney Hawkins, offensive coordinator Brian Lindgren and the Spartans. Washington told Rivals Midwest National Analyst Greg Smith that MSU was "just a perfect fit" for him. “It makes me feel great that I’m their top guy," Washington added about the Spartans.

Washington took an official visit to Michigan State during the weekend of June 6 through June 8. Before that, he took an official visit to Wisconsin during the weekend of May 30 through June 1. He concluded his official visit slate with a trip to West Virginia this past weekend. The Badgers were considered the leader at one point and the biggest threat to the Spartans for Washington's commitment, as his father, Dean, and his mother, Andi, are both from Wisconsin and UW was heavily recruiting the young wide receiver. However, Washington ultimately chose the Spartans. He has built a strong bond with Hawkins and the Michigan State staff. Additionally, Washington has a strong connection with MSU redshirt freshman quarterback Alessio Milivojevic, as the two played together at St. Francis High School in Wheaton, Illinois. It was also clear to Washington that he was a big priority for the Spartans. The official visit was Washington's second trip to campus this year. He also previously visited East Lansing in March to watch the Spartans compete in a spring practice. Michigan State checked the most boxes in what Washington was looking for in a school and college football program. "I'm looking for some place that feels like a home away from home," Washington previously told Spartans Illustrated. "(I am also looking for) a strong academic experience. But in all honesty, I'm looking for a great football program that will develop me to my potential."

