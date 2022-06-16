Michigan State June 17 weekend official visit preview

Michigan State will enter the third weekend of June official visits headlined by some elite offensive lineman. Each of the first two official weekends netted multiple commitments. The Spartan staff will look to keep the streak alive with some high level visitors on campus.

Michigan State will get a second trip from one of the top priority offensive lineman in 2023 class, four-star Chase Bisontis. Michigan State sits well with Bisontis but will continue to fight of the likes of Texas A&M, Rutgers, LSU, Georgia and others. Bisontis already visited A&M and Rutgers for official visits and will see LSU after Michigan State. Bisontis is rated the No.47 overall recruit, No.3 offensive guard, and the No.1 recruit in New Jersey according to Rivals.com.

Michigan State will be getting a fourth visit from four-star, 6-foot-7, 336-pound offensive tackle Miles McVay for an official visit McVay officially visited Texas A&M on June 3. After MSU this weekend, he will head to Arkansas for a midweek official visit and then to Oregon June 24. He also has two October trips already set to Florida and Alabama for his last two visits if the plans hold.

“This will be my fourth time at MSU. I just love the school and what they are building. Coach Kap is a great guy and coach and I just loved my experiences every time I went up there. I want to kinda see how the players live and kind of get a feel of how it is to be a athlete at MSU.”

Michigan State will host one of the top EDGE rushers in the 2023 class, Bai Jobe, for his first trip to East Lansing. Jobe is a four-star recruit who has narrowed his extensive offer list down to eight schools. Michigan State is his first official visit before he heads to Vanderbilt next weekend. Alabama, Georgia, Texas A&M, Baylor and Oklahoma round out his top group.

Michigan State will be getting a return visit from four-star Orlando (FL) Dr. Phillips High offensive tackle Payton Kirkland. He already officially visited Oklahoma and Florida in June, and will see Miami after Michigan State. Alabama is the fifth school in his top five. “I just want to get around the staff and have the tough conversations that come with making this decision,” Kirkland said. He is nearing a commitment, that will be coming on July 23. “They are one of my final five choices and I have yet to decide on where I’m going to school.”

Indianapolis (IN) Roncalli High four-star offensive lineman Trevor Lauck will return to Michigan State for an official visit.

“I’ve been to MSU multiple times now and the relationships I’ve made there have been awesome. It was just a no brainer to return to campus for a full weekend with the players and coaches.” The Michigan State trip is the first official visit for Lauck, who will head to Iowa next weekend. He tells SpartanMag.com he has no other visits planned as of now.

Michigan State will host three-star linebackers Andrew and Michael Harris over the weekend for their first trip to East Lansing. The Florida twins visited UCF, and Maryland so far in June with a trip to Pittsburgh at the end of the month. The brothers plan to play in college together, and the Spartans have a strong chance if Michigan State puts on the full-court press.