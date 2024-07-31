Michigan State offer feels 'amazing' for 2027 QB Trae Taylor
Class of 2027 Carmel Catholic (Mundelein, Illinois) quarterback Trae Taylor has been going to Michigan State's campus for visits since he with in fifth grade.
When he was in sixth grade, the Spartans were the first school to invite him to a prospect camp.
This past weekend, Taylor was back in East Lansing for the "Spartan Dawg Con" event to check out campus again and interact with the coaching staff.
For Taylor, this particular visit to MSU will go down as a memorable one, as offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Brian Lindgren and general manager Cole Moore extended a scholarship offer to the highly-touted signal-caller.
Taylor spoke with Spartans Illustrated about what the offer means to him, and how the visit went.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news