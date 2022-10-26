The 2022 season is ending for some while others are gearing up for the playoffs and there are still plenty of recruiting rumors and tidbits coming in either way. National recruiting analyst Clint Cosgrove relays the latest on what he's hearing from prospects around the Midwest.

Henry is a 2026 prospect with plenty of time left in his recruitment but he is already a special talent with the offers to back it up. The Cincinnati (Oh.) West Clermont standout says his recruitment is going great and his most recent offers have come from Texas A&M and Boston College. Henry hasn't taken any recent trips, but would like to visit both Ohio State and Texas A&M when his schedule permits.

*****

Alabama is the latest school to offer to the five-star defensive tackle from Illinois, but unlike the rest of his offers, the Tide have offered him as an offensive lineman. While receiving an offer on the offensive side of the ball came as a surprise to Scott due to his coveted status as a defensive lineman - those who have seen him dominate the offensive trenches knew he would likely end up with offers on both sides of the ball. Scott will be in Ann Arbor this weekend for Michigan's game against Michigan State and his recruitment remains wide open for the time being.

*****

The speedy running back from Wisconsin has been spectacular this season and college coaches are beginning to take notice. Shelton received his first Power Five offer from Nebraska on Oct. 20 which was soon followed by another from Boston College four days later. He has also been talking with an additional 12 Power Five schools ranging from the Pac 12 to ACC. Shelton has developed strong relationships with Boston College running back coach Savon Huggins and Nebraska running back coach Bryan Applewhite, but says that he doesn't have any early favorites and his recruitment remains wide open. Shelton also has upcoming visits planned to Iowa State this weekend followed by a visit to Iowa Nov. 11.

*****

The 2024 athlete recruit from Indiana has five FBS offers and remains in contact with a number of schools showing heavy interest. Kansas is one school in particular that Smith is in communication with regularly via weekly FaceTime calls with defensive tackle coach Jim Panagos. Smith plans on taking a trip to Lawrence for the Jayhawks game against Texas on Nov. 19 and is really interested to see how the visit goes. Smith will also be visiting Indiana for their game against Purdue and is in the process of planning a third visit to Minnesota in the near future. Minnesota is one of the programs that currently stands out for the 2024 athlete.

*****

The 2024 safety has been able to squeeze in recent visits to Missouri, Georgia Tech and Illinois saying that all three schools impressed him with their hospitality. The East St. Louis (Ill.). standout hasn't received any new offers recently, but he has been in communication with a number of schools including Penn State, Wisconsin, Wake Forest, Nebraska, Memphis and Kansas State. Bradford says his recruitment remains wide open for the time being.

*****

Not much has changed with Newsom's recruitment as of late. He says that he is playing things by ear and continues to take visits in his free time. Kansas State could be the latest recipient of a visit as the linebacker is considering a trip to Manhattan this upcoming weekend. Iowa, Minnesota and Stanford are the schools Newsom had previously been focused on and he says that his decision will most likely come after the season at this point.

*****

Hill's recruitment has been hot with a number of new schools entering the mix in an attempt to gain ground on Michigan, Illinois and Missouri. The latest schools to show interest in the Kankakee (Ill.) standout are Miami and Florida State along with UCLA and TCU who both recently offered. Hill says that every school is doing a great job recruiting him, and although it is hard to keep up with all of the new schools entering his recruitment, they are all remain interesting options for him at the same time.

*****

The 2024 offensive lineman from Toledo (Oh.) Central Catholic currently has offers from Kentucky, Akron, Toledo, Central Michigan, Massachusetts and Bowling Green with a number of additional schools showing interest. Recent game day visits to Notre Dame, Michigan State, Kentucky and Toledo all impressed. He is also in the process of scheduling additional game day visits but cannot confirm anything until he figures out his schedule. Nave says that his recruitment remains open and he will take a close look at each school that show interest in him, but there aren't any schools that standout above the rest as of today.

*****

The five-star from St. Louis says that not much has changed in his recruitment as of late, but that he continues to visit as many schools as possible in the meantime. Wingo's most recent trip was to Penn State for their "White Out" game against Minnesota. Wingo's other recent trips include visits to Notre Dame, Tennessee, Texas A&M and Arkansas where his older brother Ronnie Wingo played prior to a stint in the NFL.

*****