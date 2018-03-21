Lake Forest (IL) sophomore defensive end recruit Rylie Mills (6-foot-5, 265 pounds) was able to make a recent spring practice visit to Northwestern. Mills checks in and recaps his latest recruiting news in this update.

"It's been pretty quiet over the past few weeks, especially after how crazy the last 6 weeks or so went for me," Mills said. "Outside of my visit to Northwestern a few weeks ago, I've been able to just focus on school and staying at closer to home with my family and friends."

Mills filled us in on his recent spring practice visit to nearby Northwestern..

"I went to Northwestern a few weeks ago for a spring practice and that went well. It was a good visit and I was able to have a nice talk with head coach Pat Fitzgerald. Coach Fitzgerald is a legend and it was just good to really get to know him a little better. Coach Fitzgerald also gave me some good advice on staying focused on what I really want in a school. I also had a chance to sit in on the defensive linemen positional meeting and that was beneficial on several levels. I also enjoyed just watching the coaches work with the players at practice and seeing how each coach works his position. The coaches and the players at Northwestern also all get along well and they seem to be on the same page. Overall it was a good visit and Northwestern wants me to stay in touch and come back for another visit soon."

Mills has one more upcoming visit planned.

"I'm set to visit Illinois on April 7th for a spring practice. I might add a few more visits but for now Illinois is the only visit I have scheduled so far."

Mills is also looking forward to some of the upcoming spring showcase camps including the Rivals Three Stripe Camp on May 20th.

"I've been invited to go to a lot of the different showcase camps and I'm excited to get out and compete. It's a really good chance to see how well I match-up against some of the top names in the Midwest . I'm excited to see and take on the best players and see where I stand against them."

Has Mills begun to look any harder at his current offers and college options yet?

"I've been looking into some schools along with my parents a little bit but nothing too seriously for now since I'm still just a sophomore. My main focus is on each school's overall academic strength along with getting a chance to play at the highest level of football possible."

So does Mills have any late spring and summer plans?

"I'm going to look a little harder at some of the other Big Ten schools like Wisconsin, Ohio State and Penn State. I'm also considering camping this summer at some SEC schools like Alabama, Georgia and Clemson. I really would like to get out and see those schools in person and also see how well I can match-up against kids from that part of the country."

Rylie Mills has multiple scholarship offers.

