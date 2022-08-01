Minnesota among 2024 RB Jaydon Wright's top choices following offer
Last week, 2024 RB Jaydon Wright (Kankakee, IL) received his 12 scholarship offer from the Minnesota Gophers. While early in his recruitment, the offer from the Gophers is one that means a lot for the 6-foot-1, 230-pound running back and puts P.J Fleck's program near the top of Wright's list.
