Selig will come to Minneapolis with one year of eligibility remaining and will fill an immediate need at the linebacker spot for Joe Rossi's defense. Selig joins fellow Western Michigan transfer, wide receiver Corey Crooms as transfer portal commitment for the Gophers.

The Minnesota Golden Gophers football program has picked up its second transfer in as many days as Western Michigan LB Ryan Selig announced on Sunday evening that he has committed to the Gophers.

The Western Michigan transfer's commitment comes just off his official visit to the Gophers. Selig not only visited Dinkeytown this weekend but also made the trip to Ames (IA) to visit the Iowa State Cyclones.

For Western Michigan this season, Selig played in all 13 games, recording 747 snaps. Over those 13 games, he recorded 72 total tackles, a career-high as well as 5.5 tackles for a loss and 1.5 sacks. PFF gave Selig an overall defensive grade of 61.0 including an impressive pass-rush grade of 70.7. Over the course of 106 pass-rushing opportunities, he recorded 18 total pressures including 13 quarterback hurries.

Selig will be tasked with helping replace Minnesota defensive leader Mariano Sori-Marin who'll be playing his final game in the Pinstripe Bowl, exhausting his eligibility. The Gophers also lost linebacker/safety hybrid Braelen Oliver this past week to the transfer portal.

Over his career in Kalamazoo, Selig recorded 153 career tackles including 13.5 tackles for a loss and six sacks. He also had one interception, two pass deflections, and four fumble recoveries.