Advertisement
Premium content
PREMIUM CONTENT
Published Jun 12, 2025
Minnesota Offiical Visit Profile: S Jordan Lampkins
Dylan Callaghan-Croley  •  Gophers Nation
Publisher
Twitter
@RivalsDylanCC

The Minnesota Golden Gophers, after not hosting any prospects on campus this past weekend, will be back in action this weekend as they host another strong group of official visitors. Over the week, Gophers Nation will break down the recruitments of each official visitor and where the Gophers sit in their recruitments.

PREVIOUS OFFICIAL VISIT PROFILES: OT Lucas Tielsch | S Messiah Tilson | TE Gabe Weaver
Today, we discuss Minnesota safety target Jordan Lampkins, a standout at Bolingbrook High School in Bolingbrook, Illinois.

Subscribe to read more.
Unlock Premium news from the largest network of experts.
Say your piece in exclusive fan communities.
Dominate with stats, athlete data, Rivals250 rankings, and more.
Go Big. Get Premium.Log In