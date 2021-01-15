EdgyTim - Monday: MLK Underclassmen Showcase details

Underclassmen will have the opportunity to showcase their talents and get drills from our experienced coaches.About this Event

The Sparta Dome is requiring all athletes to sign their facility waiver prior to Monday. This is extremely important and players will not be able to participate in the showcase without this completed, no exceptions.

Click THIS LINK to complete the required Sparta Dome Waiver by noon on Saturday (1/16).

We will be following strict guidelines and rules in order to keep everyone safe and healthy as possible. Please see below for the COVID-19 guidelines.

- Masks and gloves are mandatory from check in until end of session. If participants show up without either, they will be provided.

- Temperatures will be taken at check in.

- Hand sanitizer stations will be set up throughout and participants will be required to sanitize at several times during the event.

- Participants will need to provide their own water, there will be none available at event.

- NO spectators will be allowed. Only players and staff will be allowed on the premises. Parents, please drop off and pick up only. There will be limited parking.

- Absolutely NO walk ups will be accepted. There are no exceptions.

- There are limited spots per position. Please be sure to double check that you signed up for the correct position as we will not be allowing anyone to go with any other position that they have not signed up for.

Media will be in attendance and prospect information will be sent to schools all over the country!

OL/DL

11am-12pm: Registration/ Jersey/ Height/ Weight/ Headshot

12pm-12:20pm: Warm Up

12:20pm- 1pm: Individual Position Specific Skill Drills

1pm-2pm: Competition Skill





QB1/TE/RB/LB

12pm-1pm: Registration/ Jersey/ Height/ Weight/ Headshot

1pm-1:20pm: Warm Up

1:20pm- 2pm: Individual Position Specific Skill Drills

2pm-3pm: Competition Skill





QB2/WR/DB

1pm-2pm: Registration/ Jersey/ Height/ Weight/ Headshot

2pm-2:20pm: Warm Up

2:20pm- 3pm: Individual Position Specific Skill Drills

3pm-4pm: Competition Skill





Rivals.com expert, Edgy Tim, is bringing his expertise and resources together to present all high school freshman, sophomores and juniors with the most exclusive opportunity to appeal to collegiate coaches and earn the opportunity to play football in college.

All athletes should bring shorts and cleats to participate. Quarterbacks should bring their own ball.

*Register Now! We will not be accepting ANY walk-ups*

If you have any questions please contact:

lexi@eftsportsperformance.com





PLEASE NOTE THE LOCATION OF THIS EVENT IS NOW AT THE SPARTA DOME:

1355 E North Street

Crown Point, IN 46307