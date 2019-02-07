Chicago (IL) Perspectives senior three star ranked defensive end recruit Dominic Moore (6-foot-7, 287 pounds) kept his recruiting thoughts to himself over then past week or so, and on Wednesday morning Moore shocked the football recruiting world and signed his Letter of Intent with FCS Eastern Illinois University and new head coach Adam Cushing. Moore discusses his college choice here.

"It feels tremendous, and amazing," Moore said after signing his Letter of Intent to EIU on Wednesday. "My final schools list included Illinois, New Mexico and EIU and after my official visit last weekend I knew that I was all set to sigh with Eastern Illinois."

Moore also pointed towards the new coachingn staff at EIU as another key factor in his final college choice.

"When I had my home visit with (EIU head coach) Coach (Adam) Cushing it really sold me on EIU. We just sat and talked for hours and we talked about everything besides football. After that home visit I knew that I can trust Coach Cushing and the rest of the coaching staff. I trust the coaches and I trust that they will help me in anyway I need on and off the field. I also had a great time on my official visit to EIU. The players on the team along with the other recruits already treated me like I was on the team already. I came away feeling like I was already on the team and part of the program."

Moore also didn't consider playing closer to home when he first began his recruiting process but admitted on Wednesday that being close to home is now a bigger factor for him.

"Staying close to home was really never a factor to me, but the more I looked at everything the more important it became. I want to be able to have my family, friends and coaches to come see me play in college. It will also be nice to be able to come home once in awhile. It all just came together for me with EIU and now I can wait to get back to work. I'm going to finish strong in the class room, graduate and then get ready for college and college football."

Moore, who was recruited by the Panthers as a defensive tackle also is already setting goals for next season in Charleston.

"My goal is to lead the conference in blocked field goals as a freshman. I just want to go in and make as much of an impact as I can for my team and hopefully earn playing time."

Dominic Moore is committed to EIU.