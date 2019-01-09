Chicago (IL) Perspectives senior three star ranked defensive end recruit Dominic Moore (6-foot-7, 287 pounds) has yet to make a college decision, yet Moore takes a few minutes and updates us on his latest recruiting news here.

"Recruiting has been in the dead period so it's been pretty slow lately" Moore said. "I've been staying in touch with some of the coaches and once the dead period ends I'm going to be setting up some official visits. I'm planing to sign my Letter of Intent and announcing my college decision on February 6th."

Moore has been focused on four schools this sinter, but have two started to separate from that pack for Moore?

"I'm still looking hard at Wyoming, Central Michigan, New Mexico and Illinois. I've been in contact with both New Mexico and Illinois the most and they seem to be the most interested in getting me to take an official visit. I'm still interested and looking to make official visits to all four schools but at least for now I've been focused on New Mexico and Illinois the most. The coaches have said that they will get in touch with me as soon as the dead period is done and we can set up official visit dates."

Moore also started the spring semester earlier this week and is equally excited about his progress in the class room.

"I had a very good semester in the class room and really brought my overall grades up. I still have more work to do this coming semester but I've never been more excited to get back to school and continue to work hard both in the classroom and in the weight room."

Moore is also focused on improving his overall game this winter.

"I'm already back training for track workouts at my school and I'm also working with Coach Stovall and working on my overall technique. I'm also back in the weight room and I want to get even stronger this winter."

Dominic Moore has scholarship offers from Wyoming, Illinois, Central Michigan and New Mexico.