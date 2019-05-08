Elmhurst (Ill.) Immaculate Conception junior QB recruit Danny Cronin (6-foot-3, 195 pounds) recently added his first scholarship offer from in-state Eastern Illinois University, and since then Cronin has also seen a big spike in his recruiting process so far this spring. Cronin checks in and recaps his latest recruiting news here.

"My recruiting has definitely picked up," Cronin said. "It seems that after I got my first offer from EIU more and more colleges started to contact me."

Cronin recapped his growing list of colleges.

"I've started to get contact from the coaches at Minnesota, South Dakota State, Cornell. Bowling Green, NIU and Central Michigan. EIU and Harvard has already been in touch with me this spring. This week the coaches from NIU and South Dakota State and the coaches from Western Michigan and Cornell watched me throw and I also ran some routes for them."

Cronin is also finalizing some of his summer camp plans.

"I'm going to camp with Iowa this summer. I'm also going to North Central College camp when Minnesota will be there. I'm also going to EIU for a camp in July and I'm sure I'll add a few more camps soon."

Danny Cronin has a scholarship offer from Eastern Illinois University.