Decatur (Ill.) McArthur junior safety recruit AJ Lawson (6-foot-2, 180 pounds) was able to add three new scholarship offers all within the past week. Lawson recaps his latest offers along with which schools are starting to show Lawson new recruiting attention here.

"I was able to add three new scholarship offers," Lawson said. "I picked up offers from Eastern Kentucky, Illinois State and Western Michigan and it's pretty exciting. It's a blessing."

Lawson, who is a three sport athlete at Decatur MacArthur (football/basketball/track) gave us his thoughts on the schools who have just offered him a scholarship.

"I honestly don't know too much about all three football programs to be honest. Illinois State I know because I was at Illinois State for a track meet and I was able to meet a few of the football coaches when I was there. Illinois State is also pretty close to home. I'm sure I'll go back and visit Illinois State soon. I'm also going to research Western Michigan and Eastern Kentucky more and hopefully I'll get a chance to visit those schools sometime."

Lawson does have a few upcoming visits in mind including one today.

"I'm on spring break this week and I'm heading up to Northern Illinois tomorrow (Thursday). I'm also looking at getting out to Minnesota sometime along with the schools who just offered me. I'm in the middle of my track season so it's hard for me to get out these days but I''ll try for sure."

Lawson also has begun to draw recruiting attention from some new schools this spring.

"Ive started to hear from the coaches at Michigan State, Minnesota and also Bowling Green along with a few others lately. The coaches just want to get to know me better."

AJ Lawson has scholarship offers from Kent State, Ball State, Toledo, Western Michigan, Illinois State and Eastern Kentucky.