Crete (Ill.) Monee junior quarterback recruit Trayvon Rudolph (5-foot-11, 165 pounds) has continues to draw a steady amount of college football recruiting attention along with scholarship offers so far this spring. Randolph checks in and recaps his latest recruiting news here.

"I have picked up a few more offers since we talked," Rudolph said. "I have offers now from Central Michigan, Eastern Michigan, Miami of Ohio, Toledo and South Dakota State."

Rudolph, who played quarterback and defensive back for the Warriors and head coach John Konecki has also remained in touch with several other colleges this spring.

"I've also been staying in contact with the coaches who have offered me along with the coaches from Air Force, Kansas State, Western Illinois plus NIU and also Iowa. Iowa reached out recently over the last week or so. A lot of those same coaches have said that they plan to come into school in a few weeks to watch me workout or see me running track."

Does Randolph plan to visit any schools soon?

"I'm actually going to visit Northwestern this Thursday for a spring practice. On Saturday I'm also going to visit Michigan State for it's spring game. I want to get out to see more schools but between track and school it's been hard to get away."

Rudolph has also started playing dome 7on7 this spring along with running track for his school.

"I started playing some 7on7 on Sundays for Supreme 7on7. I'm able to get some reps at quarterback but I'm also able to get reps playing some wide receiver. Some of the college coaches like me as a quarterback while others like me at receiver. This allows me some reps at working on both positions."

