Frankfort (Ill.) Lincoln Way East junior safety recruit Matt Kordas (6-foot-0, 205 pounds) has picked up a handful of new scholarship offers this spring as Kordas continues to see his recruiting stock rising. Kordas fills us in on his latest scholarship offers and more here.

"My latest offer is from Montana State who offered me a few days ago," Kordas said. "Over the past week I've been able to add new offers from Montana State, Fordham, Northern Iowa and Western Illinois."

Kordas filled us in on his impressions of adding his latest offer from Montana State.

"I actually know a kid from St. Rita who plays for Montana State and I've heard a lot of good things about the school. I know that Montana State has a good football program and tradition. Montana State also is a big school and that football is a big deal at Montana State. I've also heard that they have a great atmosphere and I'm going to do more research on them soon."

Kordas has also been in contact with a handful of FBS schools this spring.

"Besides the schools who have already offered me, I'm also staying in touch with schools like Syracuse and Kent State. I was suppose to make spring visits to Kansas State, Bowling Green and also Iowa and those visits have all been cancelled."

For now, Kordas is just sitting and waiting for the Corona virus pandemic to be resolved.

"I really haven't looked hard at my college offers and options just yet. I'm still looking at everything and I'm pretty excited about the offers I have right now. I want to get out and visit more schools before I make a decision and like everyone else I'm going to just wait and see what happens for now."

