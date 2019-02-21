Oak Lawn (IL) Richards junior running back recruit Leshon Williams (5-foot-10, 205 pounds) was able to add his latest offer earlier this week from Eastern Michigan. Williams, who is now holding multiple scholarship offers this winter checks in and recaps his latest recruiting news here.

"Eastern Michigan is my latest scholarship offer," Williams said. "It's just a blessing to have so many college options and the EMU coaches have been in touch with me for awhile now and it's great to get an offer from them."

Williams has also been in contact with some new schools this winter.

"I've been talking more with the coaches from Iowa, Minnesota and Nebraska. I've been just staying in touch with the coaches at each school and they are just trying to get to know me better. Most of those coaches have told me that I'm pretty high up on their recruiting lists. Those schools are also still evaluating me and the position and they have all said that they would be back into school this spring."

Does Williams have any upcoming college visits planned?

"I have a visit set for Iowa State on March 9th. I'm also looking at getting out to visit Toledo, Ball State and Bowling Green this spring, most likely over my spring break."

So what is Williams looking for in a potential college to call home?

"I'm looking at the coaches and the staff at each school and seeing how well I get along with them. I'm also looking at academics along with the potential of earning early playing time. I also want to go to a winning program and a program that will help me become a better person and player on and off the field."

Yet don't look for Williams to make a quick college decision.

"I'm not in any hurry to decide anything for now. I'm just not ready to make such a big decision right now and I need to do more research on schools and seeing more schools in person."

Leshon Williams has multiple scholarship offers.