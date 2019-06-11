COMMITTED..I will like to thank My Family for supporting my decision through this process.I will also like to thank the entire Phillips football coaching staff and Temple coaching staff for this opportunity to play at Temple University. @PhillipsFBcoach @Temple_FB @TUCoachCarey pic.twitter.com/iQkejToj9y

Chicago (Ill) Phillips senior defensive tackle recruit Demerick Morris (6-foot-3, 285 pounds) decided to give the Temple Owls his verbal commitment on Monday. Morris discusses his college decision in this latest recruiting update.

"I just felt that it was time to make my decision," Morris said. "I looked at some other schools and considered a few others, but in the end the coaches at Temple just really always made me feel wanted and a part of the plan. I've known them for a long time now and I want to be a part of the Temple program so I committed."

Morris, who played on both sides of the football last season for the Wildcats and head coach Troy McAllister broke down why Temple stood out from several other schools.

"I really trust the coaches at Temple. They have been recruiting me since they coached at NIU so I've known them for over two years now. Temple offers a good education plus it's a program that has had some recent success and I know I can come in and help the new coaches take the program higher. Temple plays in a great conference and I'm just excited about the opportunity to go to Temple."

Morris, who was recruited by the Owls as a defensive tackle recruit looked hard at several schools before making his college choice.

"I looked pretty hard at schools like Air Force, NIU, Toledo and a few of the other MAC schools. I just felt great about what Temple has to offer and the mix of playing in a great conference along with just having a great comfort feeling with the coaches and the program made the biggest difference. My family and my coaches also feel like I made the right decision and they are totally behind me."

Morris, who is still in the process of wrapping up his junior year of high school also can't wait to get back with his team and preparing for his upcoming senior season.

"We don't get out of school for another few weeks so we won't start team camp for a few weeks. Everyone is really excited to get back to work."

Demerick Morris is verbally committed to Temple.

Sign up or upgrade to EDGYTIM.com today