Chicago (Ill) Phillips junior offensive guard/defensive tackle recruit Demerick Morris (6-foot-3, 285 pounds) has continued to draw plenty of recruiting attention this spring. Morris checks in and recaps his latest recruiting news and much more here.

"It seems like we are seeing less college coaches in school this week so far ," Morris said. "It's still been a really good spring for everyone on the team. We have already seen a lot of college coaches in school and the team has been working hard."

Morris also recapped his latest recruiting news.

"I've been in touch with the coaches from both Purdue and Minnesota lately and they both made in school visits already this spring. I'm also really focused on my academics right now and I want to finish the semester as strong as I can and right now I'm having a great semester in the class room. When it comes to my recruiting I've been looking harder and focusing in more on the schools who have already offered me. I would say that the main core schools for me these days are Temple, NIU, Kent State, Toledo and Bowling Green and those are the schools I've been focused on lately."

Will Morris announce any type of top schools list anytime soon?

"I'll name a top schools list once the spring evaluation period is done. Once I name those top schools I'll set up and make some official visits this summer starting in early June."

So what is Morris looking for in a potential college to call home?

"I'm just looking for a school to call home. I'm looking for a place where I feel welcomed at and that's a good fit for me on and off the field. I'm also looking harder at schools who have been recruiting me all along and who have remained in contact with me throughout the process. I'm a loyal guy and that loyalty from those schools is also important to me as well."

Morris is also excited about his upcoming 2019 senior season.

"A lot of people doubt us after we lost in the playoffs last year. We definitely have a lot to prove this year and I'm confident that this team will show out this coming season."

Demerick Morris has multiple scholarship offers.

Sign up or upgrade to EDGYTIM.com today