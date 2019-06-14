Lake Zurich (Ill.) senior athlete recruit Jack Moses (5-foot-11, 170 pounds) has been a big hit this summer on the college camp circuit and has since added several new scholarship offers and roster spots. Moses takes a few minutes to recap his latest recruiting news and offers here.

"The college camps have gone pretty well for me," Moses said. "I camped at both the North Central College camp along with the Northwestern one day camp and the Northwestern Showcase camp the following day."

Moses recaps his latest recruiting news and offers.

"I have offers now from Winona State, Minnesota-Duluth, John Hopkins, Case Western, Quincy, Valparaiso, Sioux Falls, St. Anselm and Butler. I've also been in contact with every Ivy League school and they all like me and want me to come out and camp with them later this summer. A lot of those schools were at the Northwestern Showcase camp. Northwestern has also been showing more interest in me since the camps. I felt like I did well at the camps and they could be a possible preferred walk on possibility for me."

So will Moses hit any more college camps this summer?

"I'm done with the college camps for now. I have travel baseball now and we start out first tournament this weekend. I'm also not sure when I can get the chance to visit any schools, at last for now but I'm sure I'll go visit some schools once my schedule slows down."

Moses is also not in any hurry for now to make a college decision.

"I'm really not in any hurry to figure anything out for now. I'm going to focus on my team for the rest of the summer. We start team camp on Monday and I'm ready and excited to get going."

Jack Moses has multiple scholarship offers.