Lake Zurich (Ill.) senior athlete recruit Jack Moses (5-foot-11, 170 pounds) decided to give Northwestern his verbal commitment after making a game day visit on Saturday. Moses, who is accepting a preferred walk on roster sport from the Wildcats discusses his decision here.

"Every time I've visited Northwestern it just feels like home," Moses said. "Even if football wasn't involved I would still have wanted to attend Northwestern."

Moses discussed why he ended up ending his recruiting process and committing to the Northwestern Wildcats.

"I was pretty much waiting on Northwestern and hoping they would offer me a spot. I visited the game on Saturday and once they offered me the roster spot I knew I was ready to commit. It seemed like I was waiting for a long time on Northwestern and now I'm glad it's over and I can just focus on my team and the rest of the season. Northwestern has so much to offer both on the field and in the class room. It's also closer to home and it's just the best fit overall for me."

Moses, who was recruited as a wide receiver by the Wildcats also passed up several other options to pledge to the Wildcats.

"I had an offer and interest from Minnesota State and that's where my Dad went to college so I looked really hard at them. I was also in contact with the coaches from Valparaiso, Butler along with NIU and also Iowa. I just feel that Northwestern is just the best place for me. I'm very happy with my decision and so is my family."

Moses is also excited for the Bears (6-3) opening round playoff game this weekend when they travel to take on Andrew (7-2).

"We haven't been at full strength all season long and we've been dealing with a lot of adversity. We are hoping to get everyone back and healthy this week. I can''t wait to see how we play with everyone back and healthy."

Jack Moses is verbally committed to Northwestern.