Wheaton (Ill.) North junior outside linebacker recruit Xander Mueller (6-foot-3, 205 pounds) was able to make a Saturday unofficial visit to Purdue. Mueller, who has seen his recruiting stock rise all off-season fills us in on his Purdue visit and much more in this recruiting update.

"It was my first ever visit to Purdue on Saturday and I really liked it a lot," Mueller said. "It was a pretty long day but I was also able to learn a lot about Purdue and what they have to offer."

Mueller recapped his overall impressions after his Purdue visit.

"I was able to meet with some of the coaches at Purdue including the player personnel coaches when I arrived. I was able to get a tour of the locker room, the weight room and I also saw some of the other athletic facilities at Purdue which are really nice. I was also able to watch a spring practice and it was good to see the coaches interact with the players and see how Purdue runs a practice. Afterwards I was able to meet with some of the coaches and some of the players at Purdue. The Purdue coaches have told me that they are still evaluating me and that they will be back in school to see me this spring. They also want to see me in a camp this summer as well. I really liked a lot of what Purdue has to offer and the coaches and the players all seemed welcoming. What stood out to me is that the coaching staff is mainly based around faith and I also was really impressed with the environment at Purdue."

Mueller also has a handful of upcoming visits planned including a visit to Stanford this coming Friday.

"I have a few visits coming up soon including a visit to Stanford this Friday. I've been in contact with a few different coaches at Stanford including Lance Anderson who is the defensive coordinator. I'll be at Stanford for two days and I'm excited to see what Stanford is all about. I'm also looking at visiting Northwestern the weekend after my Stanford visit and I also want to set up a visit to Louisville in either later April or early May."

Xander Mueller has multiple scholarship offers.

