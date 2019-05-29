Lombard (Ill.) Montini Catholic junior wide receiver/tight end recruit Nate Muersch (6-foot-5, 200 pounds) has continued to add scholarship offers this spring at a steady pace. Muersch checks in and recaps his latest recruiting news, summer camp plans and more here.

"Spring recruiting has gone very well for me," Muersch said. "I have 14 offers now and even more schools who are still in contact and showing me more recruiting attention."

Muersch, who wrapped up his junior year of high school late last week is already on the road this week and will visit Miami of Ohio on Wednesday morning.

"I'm on the road right now and heading to Miami of Ohio for a visit. I had already planned to visit Miami of Ohio before they offered me. They decided to offer me a scholarship a few days ago so I'm really interested to see what they have to offer. I know that they offer great academics and that the football program is on the rise. My latest offers are from Miami of Ohio, South Dakota State, Northern Iowa and Jacksonville State."

Muersch also filled us in on his upcoming summer camp plans.

"I'm planning to camp at North Central College for all three days next week. A lot of the college coaches who are recruiting me will be working that camp. I'm also planning to go to the Northwestern camp a few days after the North Central College camps. As far as any individual school camps are concerned I'm planning to go to Iowa on June 23rd. I might add one or two more one day camps but I'm not sure just yet."

So what's next for Muersch and his recruiting process?

"I want to see how the college camps go for me and then I'll sit down and start to sort out all of my options. June is going to be a really busy month for me with college camps as well as my own team camp. Once July gets here I'll have some time to look at all of my options. I'll start to narrow down my list of favorites sometime in July."

Nate Muersch has multiple scholarship offers.