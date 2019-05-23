Burlington (Ill.) Central junior TE/DE recruit Matt Muetterties (6-foot-5, 250 pounds) spent this past weekend on the road. Muetterties was able to make a visit to Southern Illinois University on Saturday then took part in the Rivals Camp on Sunday in East St. Louis. Matt Muetterties recaps his weekend travels and much more here.

"I was able to visit SIU on Saturday and then I was at the Rivals Camp on Sunday," Muetterties said. "I've also been staying in touch with several college coaches along with trying to finish up the school year strong."

Muetterties filled us in on his impressions from his Saturday visit to SIU.

"My visit to SIU was cool. SIU just has a really nice school and campus. SIU also has a great stadium and great facilities. They are also getting a new weight room soon and I also enjoyed just getting to learn more about the school and learn more about the football program. I was able to get a full tour of the campus from offensive line coach Trevor Olsen who's my recruiting coach. The SIU coaches are excited about me and they said they want to see me in a camp this summer and to also stay in contact with them this summer and fall."

Muetterties then took part in the Rivals Camp at East St. Louis High School on Sunday.

"I really liked the Rivals Camp and it was a great overall learning experience. It was just a very high level camp and they also had great coaches working at the camp. I just came away with a great learning experience and I just feel like I have a better idea of what to expect at the various college camps this summer."

Muetterties also filled us in on his latest recruiting news and also his upcoming summer camp plans.

"I've been staying in touch with the coaches from Winona State, Southwest Minnesota State, Iowa, North Dakota, SIU, EIU plus NIU and Ball State. I'm also set to attend the Northern Illinois one day camp plus one day camps at Iowa and Northwestern."

Matt Muetterties has scholarship offers from Winona State and Southwest Minnesota State.