Burlington (Ill.) Central senior OL recruit Matt Muetterties (6-foot-5, 250 pounds) has been working hard between his team camp along with hitting a handful of college camps so far this summer. Muetterties checks in and recaps his latest summer recruiting news and more in this update.

"I was able to add an offer from Western Illinois since we talked last," Muetterties said. "I have offers now from WIU, Winona State and also Southwest Minnesota State."

Muetterties discusses his initial thoughts on adding his latest offer from WIU.

"I know they are the Leathernecks but outside of that I really need to learn more about them. The WIU coaches saw me at a few college camps this summer and said they really liked my camp along with my junior video. WIU is having a recruit BBQ day on July 14th and I'm going to make that visit. WIU offered me as an offensive linemen and most of the schools who are recruiting me like me as either an offensive or defensive linemen these days."

Muetterties has also taken part in a handful of college camps so far this summer.

"I've camped this summer at NIU, North Central College and I'm also planning to camp on Tuesday at the Illinois State linemen camp. The college camps have gone pretty well overall for me. I've been able to talk to a lot of different college coaches. I've been talking now with the coaches from Drake, North Dakota, South Dakota, SIU and now also WIU. All of the schools I'm in contact with all want me to stay in touch and they also want to see some of my early senior season video."

So does Muetterties have a time frame for making an eventual college decision?

"I'm really not sure yet. I just planned to go to some college camps then start to look harder at everything this summer. I'm sure I'll sit down with my family soon and start looking at all of my options."

