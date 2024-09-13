Below are several of the Top Games across the State of Illinois in Week 2. Make sure and visit the EDGY FREE Football Message Board and break down and talk about the games with the fans every week. EDGYTIM's 2024 Season Record: 16-4

Wheaton North at St Charles North- Dukane conference play begins this week and this is one of a handful of very interesting games to open things up. Wheaton North and veteran head coach Joe Wardynski has the Falcons playing well and they have won two straight games in come from behind fashion. St Charles North has also played well and have posted two quality wins in Palatine and Crete-Monee. Can Wheaton North continue it's late game magic and beat the North Stars in St Charles? Can St. Charles North continue to get a big season from the offense led by senior QB Ethan Plumb and a handful of key playmakers including senior WR Keaton Reinke? I expect this one to be close and back and forth all game long. EDGY's Pick: Wheaton North Huntley at Jacobs Jacobs was able to post it's first win of the season last Friday over Hampshire 28-21 and it sure looks early on that the Golden Eagles have been pretty run happy so far this year. The Golden Eagles defense got tested by the Whip Purs passing attack but found a way to get the win. Huntley has also been getting it done on the ground as well but is this the game that QB Braylon Bower kicks things into a higher gear? EDGY's Pick: Huntley Metamora at Washington- Metamora and posted two quality wins this season in beating Sterling and LaSalle Peru and the Redbirds are getting it done via the ground game with RB Evan Kiel and RB Jaiduan Cranford. Washington is suddenly 0-2 and taking on it's biggest rival in Metamora in what can almost be called a must win game. It's really hard to make a pick here but the Panthers I say find a way to get a must needed win this week. EDGY's Pick: Washington

Warren Township at Lake Forest- Opening week in the North Suburban conference play brings an interesting matchup here between the Lake Forest Scout and the Warren Township Blue Devils. Lake Forest is 2-0 after posting two quality wins over Lakes and Carmel and keep an eye on Lake Forest senior QB Daniel Van Camp. Warren Township has been piling up the offense and points this season led by RB Aaron Stewart and an always salty Blue Devils defense. EDGY's Pick: Warren Township Hononegah at Harlem Hononegah has been the team to beat in the Rockford area larger schools for several years now and head coach Brian Zimmerman has the Indians clicking already on both sides of the football. Harlem under old/new head coach Jim Morrow has the Huskies 2-0 led by standout RB Jahmani Muhammed. Can the Indians skow down the Harlem running game and big play ability? . EDGY's Pick: Hononrgah

TF North at TF South- TF North and head coach Anthony Pignatiello is off to a good start beating Prosser and Nobel Hansberry. The Other Fractional and head coach Bob Padjen is coming off a one point loss to Lane Tech was eye opening. North got South last season and went on to have a strong year. This time around I'll (reluctantly) take the Red Wolves for the revenge win. Man...sure hope I take an L on this one. Stay North. EDGY's Pick: TF South Glenbard West at Downers Grove North Opening week of West Suburban Silver conference brings us a must win scenario already? Glenbard West is 0-2 and head coach Chad Hetlet has played an early rough schedule so the Hitters are battle tested. .Downers Grove North has been rolling and are looking to beat Glenbard West for back to back seasons. This can be a very good, very close game in my opinion and is basically a coin flip in my mind. EDGY's Pick: Downers Grove North

Byron at Williamsville Every once in a while the schedule ferry works it's magic and we wind up with a monster showdown. Class 3A defending state champion Byron and head coach Jeff Boyer will bring the Tigers downstate to take on Williamsville. Williamsville is always strong under head coach Aaron Kunz and expect the Bullets to look to sling the football all over the field. Can the Williamsville defense slow down a very speedy and high octane Byron offense led by junior RB/LB Caden Considine? EDGY's Pick: Byron St. Rita at Brother Rice Both St Rita and Brother Rice enter this showdown at 1-1 this season and a win here will be big for both schools. St. Rita will look to get it's offense back in gear this week after a 28-0 shutout loss to Mount Carmel last week. Brother Rice is looking to get it's defense back on track after losing in OT to rival Marist 34-27 last Friday. Can the Mustangs get the running game going and limit the Crusaders weapons including RB Tyler Lofton? EDGY's Pick: Brother Rice