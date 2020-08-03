EdgyTim - Myers pledges to Air Force

Evanston (Ill.) senior three star ranked defensive end recruit Zach Myers (6-foot-4, 245 pounds) decided on Sunday to give the Air Force Academy his verbal commitment. Myers checks in and discusses why he's committed to the Air Force Falcons in this latest recruiting news update.

"It's always been about the overall feel I have with Air Force along with all of the people at Air Force," Myers said. "Air Force has just so much to offer plus I already have 2-3 family members currently serving in the Air Force. My great grandfather actually served in the Air Force when it was called the Army Air Corps so I'n excited to follow in my family's footsteps."

Myers pointed towards several key factors when it came to his commitment to Air Force.

"Air Force has a lot to offer and it's just too strong of an opportunity to pass up. They truly just offer the total package. Air Force offers a world class eduction, they are coming off being ranked in the Top 25 nationally and I'll also have a job waiting for me after I graduate from the academy. I'll also have a great career path ready for me after graduation. It's also really important that I won't have any student load debt waiting for me after graduation. I looked at several different schools and while some offers great academics or a higher level of football, no one else offered what Air Force offers."

Overall academic strength of his final school was always one of the biggest factors in Myers' recruiting process.

"I always was more focused on high level academic schools from the very beginning. Besides Air Force I look hard at some of the Ivy League schools like Harvard and Princeton along with Army as well. All of those schools had a lot to offer but the best overall fit for me was Air Force, and I ended up comparing everyone else to Air Force."

Myers, who has yet to make a visit to the Air Force Academy is hoping to make a visit as soon as college programs are allowed to host on campus visitors.

"I wasn't able to visit Air Force in person yet, so I want to do that as soon as we are allowed. I was able to take so many Zoom visits with the Air Force coaches that I feel very comfortable them along with seeing everything I needed to see."

Myers is also now refocusing on his senior season, which will now not happen until the Spring of 2021 according to the Illinois High School Association ruling last Wednesday.

"It's not a great deal for us, but at least it's better than not having a senior season. I have more time to work hard and keep getting better."

Zach Myers is verbally committed to Air Force.