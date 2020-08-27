 A group of Nebraska football players has filed a lawsuit against the Big Ten Conference.
Nebraska players group files lawsuit against the Big Ten Conference

Sean Callahan • HuskerOnline
A group of Nebraska football players represented by Norfolk attorney and former speaker of the State Legislature Mike Flood has filed a lawsuit against the Big Ten Conference.

The suit was filed in the Nebraska District Court of Lancaster County in Lincoln and will be heard by judge Susan Strong today at 3 pm, as Flood filed a motion for expedited discovery.

Eight different players names are listed on the suit: Garrett Snodgrass, Garrett Nelson, Ethan Piper, Noa Pola-Gates, Alante Brown, Brant Banks, Brig Banks and Jackson Hannah.

"This lawsuit isn't about money or damages, it's about real-life relief," Flood said in a statement on Thursday.

Here is a complete copy of the suit the players filed on Thursday:

Nebraska football players vs. Big Ten Conference suit

Big Ten response:

