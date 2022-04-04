Nestor discusses his Iowa pledge

Chicago (Ill.) Marist junior three star ranked safety recruit John Nestor (6-foot-1, 185 pounds) decided this evening to give the Iowa Hawkeyes his verbal commitment. Nestor talks about his decision here.

"Iowa is just the perfect fit for me," Nestor said. "Iowa has been my favorite ever since we got off of I-80 when we drove into town to make my first visit to Iowa. I was planning to wait on making a decision, but why wait when I already know where I want to be so I committed."

Nestor pointed towards some key factors in his pledge to the University of Iowa.

"Iowa just has always felt like home. The first time I was on campus and met the Iowa coaches it felt right. The Iowa staff made us feel so welcomed and made us feel like a part of the family. Iowa also has had such awesome development at the defensive back position and Coach (Phil) Parker is someone I know can make me become the best possible player I can. Iowa has had so many All Big Ten defensive backs over the years, and so many other who have gone onto the pro's and have had record of success is really impressive. The stability of the entire Iowa staff is another big factor in my decision. Coach (Kirk) Ferentz has his family in Iowa and he loves it there. The entire coaching staff at Iowa has so much connection to the Iowa program. The Iowa staff is stacked with guys who have been there for a long time, and I know that I will be able to play for a program that has coaches who will be there and who I trust."

So why did Nestor make his decision at this early stage of his recruiting process?

"It just felt like the right time to be honest. I was planing to wait and see how things would go this spring, but I already was sold on Iowa. I already knew where I want to be, and I just felt that I respected the other schools who recruited me too much and I didn't want to waste any more time with them having to still recruiting me."

It turns out that the Hawkeyes biggest challenger for Nestor (who was recruited and offered by the Hawkeyes as a safety) was in-state rival Iowa State.

"Iowa State was also in the mix. Iowa State really made me and my family very comfortable when I visited them. Iowa State also has a great staff who I really connected with over the last few months. In the end, it just the overall fit for me at Iowa that was the difference, but Iowa State also gave me a lot to consider."

Nestor, who has visited Iowa three separate times is thrilled to have his college decision made public.

"It's a big weight off my shoulders. I really loved the recruiting process but I was starting to be done with recruiting. Again I just felt I didn't need or want to wait anymore ,and I'm very happy to be committed to Iowa."

John Nestor is verbally committed to the University of Iowa.

